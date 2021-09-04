Chattogram lawyers, administration spar over planned Bar buildings on hill

The district administration is describing the plan “risky” while the association claims they have “permission” to construct the buildings.

The hilltop court building was established 130 years ago. Now the hill houses the new court building, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates’ Court, five buildings belonging to the lawyers, and also the offices of the divisional and deputy commissioners.

To meet the growing demand for lawyer chambers, Chattogram Bar Association moved to construct the two new structures next to their main building.

But citing the Environment Conservation Act, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman said land under hill category cannot be transformed into other categories.

“We’ve blocked hill-cutting at many places in Banshkhali, Mirsarai and Lohagara. As many as 156 brick-kilns have been shut down because they were built on the hill category land.”

“As this is a hill category land, we can’t do anything here going against the law.”

AHM Ziauddin, general secretary of Chattogram Bar Association, said they were planning to set up 600 chambers in the buildings.

“The land belongs to the bar association. The deputy commissioner demarcated our boundary when the Shapla Bhaban (main building of the association) was built. We’re not going beyond that boundary.”

“He (Mominur) had wanted to know about our buildings’ permission from Chattogram Development Authority and learnt that we do have permission.

“And our buildings are not on the hill, but on a slope,” the lawyers’ leader said.

He said Mominur should have discussed the issue with them first before making his move.

The district administration on Thursday issued a notice warning against illegal structures on the Fairy’s Hill, and creating anger among the lawyers, although the notice was about buildings on government land.

“He (Mominur) is saying our buildings will be risky. Then all the buildings, including the ones belonging to the court and the administration are also at risk,” Ziauddin argued.

The district administration began beautification work on the place in front of the Office of the Deputy Director of Local Government Department on Aug 2.

After the workers drilled some holes, the lawyers filled those up and put up a banner on Aug 25 declaring it as a parking lot.

Officials of both the department and lawyers began parking cars there, leading to a dispute.

“Everyone keeps car there and they (authorities) wanted to fence off the place by erecting walls and gates. We’ve been using this place for 150 years. We protested against the decision and they’re seeking revenge.

Deputy Commissioner Mominur, however, claimed the notice did not target any specific organisation or individual.

“Government agencies have reported after a study that the situation is getting riskier here. Earthquakes, landslides or fire incidents will cause heavy casualties here. So we’ve alerted all to the dangers.”