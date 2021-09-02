Top court pardons a lawyer who made ‘offensive’ remarks on CJ
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Sep 2021 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2021 03:54 PM BdST
The Supreme Court has relieved lawyer Ashraful Islam Ashraf of charges tied to his “offensive” comments on Facebook on the chief justice.
Ashraf who had also demanded the top judge’s resignation sought forgiveness from the Appellate Division on Thursday.
The top court settled the show-cause notice against Ashraf but warned him to refrain from such acts in future.
A virtual appellate bench led by Justice Muhammad Imman Ali accepted Ashraf’s petition for forgiveness and issued the order on Thursday.
“The honourable Appellate Division issued a notice against me on the allegation of contempt of court and also asked me to refrain from continuing my legal profession in any court. On Aug 5, I submitted a response to it by way of an affidavit,” Ashraf said.
“I’ve retracted my response and sought pardon from the court instead. The Appellate Division has accepted my plea and allowed me to withdraw the affidavit. Now I can continue my legal profession.”
The Appellate Division summoned Ashraf on Jul 15 over his Facebook post where he demanded the chief justice’s resignation and made “derogatory” remarks on him.
The court ordered Ashraf to appear on Aug 8 and respond to the contempt of court complaint. The SC also ordered him to discontinue his legal profession for that period. It also ordered Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission to remove Ashraf’s Facebook posts and shut down his social media accounts.
A bench of six led by the chief justice had issued the order after Attorney General A M Amin Uddin drew their attention to the Facebook post.
“The post by lawyer Md Ashraful Islam on Facebook was severely demeaning to the chief justice and the Supreme Court,” Justice Ali had said.
