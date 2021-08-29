Police arrest 'female member' of banned militant outfit

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police conducted a drive and arrested her from the Badda area of the capital on Thursday.

The arrestee - Jobaida Siddika Nabila - is an intermediate student who is supposed to sit for Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination this session. A mobile phone with a SIM card and a memory card was also seized from her possession.

Additional Police Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the CTTC said she was the first female Ansar al-Islam militant who had been arrested.

The CTTC claimed that while other female members of militant organisations had previously been arrested by law enforcers, none had been as 'trained' as Nabila.

In a media briefing held at the DMP Media Centre in Dhaka, Asaduzzaman said Nabila worked in the media wing of Ansar al-Islam and was responsible for popularising militancy. However, she was also ‘connected’ with the military division of the militant outfit, law enforcers said.

"During a primary interrogation, Nabila said she anonymously opened a Facebook account by using a pseudonym in 2020. At one point she discovered Titumir Media, the official Facebook page of Ansar al-Islam.”

"Then she got involved with the page and its radical videos, audios and articles that promote terrorism. She also began to follow their ideology.”

"She kept contact with one of the admins of Titumir Media, who supplied her content that promoted extremism and introduced her to the official websites of Ansar al-Islam," Asaduzzaman said.

Nabila used several accounts using fake names on social networking sites Facebook and the Telegram messaging service and shared content that promote extremism.

"She extensively used Telegram to spread the beliefs of Ansar al-Islam. She ran over 15 channels, via four Telegram accounts and shared content promoting extremism on this platform. The channels have around 25,000 followers," said the CTTC chief.

Different video files were shared through these channels that concerned combat tactics and showed how to make different improvised explosive devices, smoke bombs, and firearms.

"Through her work and activism, she has been psychologically preparing herself to participate in Jihad. Even during recent arrangements for her marriage, she informed the potential groom parties that she would be on the frontlines if the call came.”

“She would not back down, even in the face of death, and would become a martyr, she said. She told them she would not marry a man who did not share the same ideology," Asaduzzaman added.

When asked if the CTTC had found clues about other female members of the Ansar al-Islam, Asaduzzaman said Nabila is being interrogated and the unit would not disclose further information regarding the matter.

Asaduzzaman said Nabila had used her voice to lure men and women to terrorism and that the ongoing CTTC investigation primarily targets the youth.

When asked if Nabila's family played any role in her turn to militancy, Asaduzzaman said: "Her family turn her away from terrorism, but they failed. Eventually she left home saying that she was visiting a relative’s house."

"A case was filed against Nabila at Badda police station. She is currently being interrogated by police after the court granted a five-day remand." Asaduzzaman said.