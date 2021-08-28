Japan sends 634,900 more doses of Oxford COVID vaccine to Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Aug 2021 11:52 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2021 11:53 PM BdST
Bangladesh has received another 634,900 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine from Japan under the global vaccine-sharing platform COVAX.
The latest batch of jabs was flown into Shahjalal International Airport by a Cathay Pacific Airlines jet around 3pm on Saturday, said Dr Md Shamsul Haque, line director at the Directorate General of Health Services.
They will be kept in the cold storage of the Expanded Programme for Immunisation, he said.
With the latest shipment, Japan has now sent more than 2.35 million doses under COVAX. So far Bangladesh has received as many as 12.55 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Bangladesh received the first shipment of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVISHIELD vaccine containing 5 million doses as part of an agreement for 30 million shots in January.
India shipped another 2 million doses in the second batch in February before halting exports due to the country itself struggling with a grappling pandemic crisis.
India had also sent two shipments of 3.2 million doses in January and March as gifts to Bangladesh.
In July, Bangladesh received two shipments of the Oxford vaccine comprising 245,200 doses and 781,320 doses under COVAX. Then in August, another 616,780 doses and 781,000 doses were shipped from Japan.
Bangladesh began its mass vaccination drive in February using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the Serum institute of India.
India halting exports of vaccines had put Bangladesh’s inoculation drive in doubt as authorities stopped giving out the first doses in April. At one point, administering the second dose, too, was suspended.
The vaccination drive was once again up and running following the arrival of Sinopharm vaccines from China. But 1.52 million people who had received the first shots of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine were left out.
After receiving the vaccine shipments from Japan, the government began administering the second doses of the Oxford vaccine at the outset of August.
- RAB busts carjacking gang
- 80 virus deaths in a day, lowest count in 9 weeks
- Rising rivers raise fear of worsening floods
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of metro rail
- Biman jet arrives in Dhaka after Nagpur landing
- 17 die as boat sinks in Brahmanbaria
- Daily count: 117 virus deaths, 3,525 cases
- Biman flight makes emergency landing in India as pilot falls ill
- Japan sends 634,900 more doses of Oxford COVID vaccine to Bangladesh
- 12 Bangladeshis returning home from Afghanistan
- How carjackers deal with stolen vehicles
- Bangladesh logs 80 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in 9 weeks
- Bangladesh braces for worsening floods as rivers rise amid heavy rain
- Child among three dead in Dhaka road accidents
Most Read
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- Troubled online marketplace Evaly ‘forcing’ workers out
- ADB approves $1.78 billion in loans to improve transport, trade in Bangladesh
- Messi, Mbappé and running out the clock
- Biman plane arrives in Dhaka after emergency landing in Nagpur for pilot’s illness
- US launches drone strike on Islamic State after Afghan airport blast
- Bangladesh logs 80 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in 9 weeks
- Heavily fortified CIA base in Kabul has been destroyed
- The Afghan minister who became a bicycle courier in Germany
- ‘1, 2, 3 … exhale together’: Broadway families, reunited at last