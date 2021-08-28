Child among three dead in Dhaka road accidents
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Aug 2021 12:35 PM BdST Updated: 28 Aug 2021 12:35 PM BdST
Three people, including a child, have been killed in three separate accidents in Dhaka’s Farmgate, Jatrabari and Kalshi areas.
Two of the accidents occurred on Friday night, while the third took place on Saturday.
A three-year-old boy named Sayem was run over and killed by a pickup truck in the Kalshi area around 7:30 am on Saturday, said Pallabi Police OC Parvez Islam.
The accident occurred next to a 22-storey garment factory, near where the child’s family lived.
Sayem was with his father, who was butchering a chicken, when he ran out into the road and was struck by the pickup.
He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Police have seized the pickup, but the driver has fled.
In a separate accident, motorcycle passengers Shaheedul Islam Nirob, 32, and Afzal Hossain, 30, were seriously injured when they were struck by a passenger bus on Friday night, said Tejgaon Police OC Salahuddin Miah.
They were rescued and sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared Nirob dead.
Nirob was a cricketer and hailed from Keraniganj’s Atibazar area, the OC said.
Afzal, Nirob’s friend, broke his leg in the accident and has been admitted to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, or NITOR.
Police have seized the bus, which belongs to ‘Airport Bangabandhu Paribahan Limited’. The driver, however, has fled.
In the third incident, a 50-year-old woman named Shefali Begum was killed in front of the Matuail Institute of Child and Mother Health in Jatrabari when she was struck by a car while crossing the road.
She was seriously injured and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Doctors at the emergency department declared her dead around 11 pm.
Shefali worked as a cook at a petrol pump and hailed from Dinajpur, Jatrabari Police OC Mazharul Islam said.
