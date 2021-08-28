Bangladesh braces for worsening floods as rivers rise amid heavy rain

The water level of the major rivers has been rising since the third week of August, triggering floods in the lower reaches of at least six districts.

The situation began to improve earlier in the week but has since taken a turn for the worse, leaving thousands of people stranded in Kurigram, Nilphamari and Faridpur.

Out of the 109 points observed by the Water Development Board's Flood Forecast and Warning Centre, water was flowing above the danger level at 12 places.

The situation in Kurigram, Tangail, Sirajganj, Pabna, Manikganj, Rajbari, Faridpur, Shariatpur and Chandpur districts may deteriorate in the next 24 hours, the centre warned.

The water level in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna basin will rise in the next 48 hours, according to Executive Engineer Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan. During that time, water may flow above the danger level at the Bahadurabad, Fulchhari and Mathura points.

The Teesta River remains stable, but its waters may near the danger level in the next 24 hours.

The rains are likely to increase in the next two days as a low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

The Met Office recorded 83 mm of rainfall in Dimla, the highest in the country on Friday. The highest temperature recorded in the country was 34.5 degrees Celsius in Nikli and Chandpur.

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to occur in most parts of Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet, and some areas of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna, and Chatttogram divisions, according to Saturday's forecast. Meanwhile, the northern regions may face scattered downpours.