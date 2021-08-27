Fatikchhari on edge: Govt imposes curbs on assembly as ruling party affiliates announce rallies
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Aug 2021 02:50 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2021 02:50 PM BdST
The local administration has imposed restrictions on assembly as the Chhatra League and the Mohila Awami League, two units of the ruling party, chose the same place in Fatikchhari to hold events to mark National Mourning Day.
UNO Md Mohinul Hasan banned any meeting, rally or procession in the area adjacent to Fatikchhari Govt College, Bibirhat bus stand and 200 yards around them on Friday under a legal provision, known as Section 144.
Section 144 will remain effective in those neighbourhoods until further notice, according to a press statement. The local police have been ordered to take legal action against those defying the ban.
Fatikchhari Upazila Chhatra League and Fatikchhari Degree College Chhatra League announced plans to hold a combined event on the campus on Friday evening, said the local political leaders.
Tension brewed after a faction of Upazila Mohila Awami League led by General Secretary Jebunnesa Mukta announced a separate plan to have an event marking National Mourning Day at the same venue.
“Fatikchhari Police Station was worried about law and order in the neighbourhood as both parties announced plans to hold events at the same venue and at the same time. That’s why we imposed Section 144,” said UNO Mohinul Hasan.
Upazila Mohila Awami League leader Jebunnesa Mukta and Upazila Chhatra League President Jamaluddin did not comment on the issue.
- Pori Moni bail hearing delay similar to rejection: HC
- No fire safety, no trade licence: mayor
- Many played questionable roles in 1975: Hasina
- Lowest daily virus deaths in 2 months
- 7 injured in Mirpur gas line ‘blast’
- Court: arrest Mushtaque’s son, grandson
- Pori Moni seeks bail from HC
- Daily count: 114 virus deaths, 4,966 cases
- Fatikchhari on edge: Govt imposes curbs on assembly as ruling party affiliates announce rallies
- Death toll from Mirpur house fire rises to 3
- No trade licence without fire safety clearance: Mayor Atiqul
- High Court says order to delay Pori Moni’s bail hearing is similar to rejecting plea
- Many played questionable roles after Bangabandhu’s death, says Hasina
- Bangladesh logs 102 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in two months
Most Read
- West Bengal MP, actor Nusrat Jahan gives birth to baby boy
- At least 13 US troops among masses of dead in Kabul suicide attack
- 2 die, 4 missing in Saint Martin’s Island
- The real winner of the Afghan war? It’s not who you think
- Bangladesh logs 102 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in two months
- What is Islamic State in Afghanistan?
- BGMEA says it wasn’t part of talks on new Bangladesh safety pact
- ‘Dangerous’ games: Bangladesh regulator orders removal of PUBG, Free Fire
- ‘We will hunt you down’: Biden vows to avenge Afghan attack
- What’s the next dream of Digital Bangladesh? Cashless society, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy