Death toll from Mirpur house fire rises to 3
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Aug 2021 11:14 AM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2021 11:14 AM BdST
Two more people have died from burn injuries from a fire caused by a gas pipeline explosion at a house in Mirpur.
Shafiqul Islam, 35, and Sazzad Hossain Sumon, 40, died early on Friday, raising the death toll from the fire to three. Reena Begum, 50, was the first to die in hospital care.
Shafiqul and Sazzad died in intensive care at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery around 2.30 am on Friday, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost. “There are four more people admitted to the burn unit.”
They are Rowshan Ara Begum, 70, mother of Rafiqul Islam who owns the building, tenant Naznin Akhter, 25, and her daughter Nawsheen, 5, and another tenant, Renu Begum, 35.
Rowshan Ara is fighting for her life with 85 percent of her body burnt, the police officer said.
"Gas supply to the building had been disrupted for two days. Then the gas line was repaired. A big explosion occurred while people checked the gas connection at night,” the inspector said citing the locals.
The ground floor of a four-storey building at Road No. 11 in Mirpur-11 caught fire on Thursday, said Fire Service Control Room official Rozina Akter.
"Four rooms on the ground floor caught fire from the gas supply pipe and three units of the fire service tamed the blaze," she said.
Locals took the injured to the hospital before the Fire Service arrived on the scene.
