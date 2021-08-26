Seven injured after gas line ‘explosion’ in Mirpur

The incident occurred around 1 pm on Thursday, on the ground floor of the four-storey building at Mirpur-11, said Fire Service Control Room Official Rozina Akhtar.

The victims have been identified as Raushon Ara Begum, 70, Shafiqul Islam, 35, Rina Begum, 50, Nazneen Akhtar, 25, Naoshin, 5, Renu Begum 35, and Sajjad Hossain Sumon, 30.

Raushon is the mother of building owner Rafiqul Islam, while Shafiqul and Rina are his siblings. Nazneen and her daughter Naoshin and Renu rented rooms in the building, while Sumon was a passerby.

The victims were rescued by locals and were taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute for treatment.

Naoshin has suffered burns on 15 percent of her body, Shafiqul Islam 85 percent, Sumon 45 percent Raushon Ara 80 percent, Rina 70 percent, Nazneen 28 percent and Renu 38 percent, said SI Bachchu Miah of the Dhaka Medical Police Outpost, citing doctors.

The building had no gas for two days, said SI Bachchu Miah, citing the locals who brought in the victims.

Repair work had been underway and the fire sparked on Wednesday night as they were testing the line, he said.

The fire started from a gas supply pipe, said Fire Service official Rozina. Three fire service units put out the blaze, but neighbours had already taken the victims to the hospital by then.