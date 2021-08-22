Home > Bangladesh

Two police constables arrested in possession of drugs in Jashore

  Jessore Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Aug 2021 01:34 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2021 01:34 PM BdST

Law enforcers have arrested two police constables-- one of whom is suspended-- with narcotics from a residential hotel of Jashore on Saturday.

A case was lodged against them at the Kotwali Police Station in connection with the matter.

Two bottles of phensedyl and 10 yaba tablets were found in their possession at the hotel room in the Mominnagar building on Mujib Road, Jessore Kotwali Police Station OC Tajul Islam said.

The arrestees were Azam Molla, a constable of Jessore Sadar Upazila's Chanchra Police Outpost and Md Mujahid, a suspended constable of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Constable Khairul Alam of Puratan Kashba Police Outpost, OC Tajul said.

