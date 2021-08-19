Home > Bangladesh

Hifazat-e Islam chief Junaid Babunagari dies in Chattogram hospital

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Aug 2021 01:16 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2021 01:16 PM BdST

Hifazat-e Islam chief Junaid Babunagari has died.

He passed away around 12:45 pm at the CSCR hospital in Chattogram, said Mir Idris Nadvi, a Hifazat central organising secretary.

Babunagari was taken to hospital Thursday morning from Hathazari Madrasa after he fell ill.

Babunagari was about seventy years of age. He suffered from cardiac problems and other health issues.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories