Whip Shamsul Haque sues Bashundhara chairman, 10 others for ‘defamation’

The lawmaker from Patiya filed the defamation suit worth Tk 5 billion in the court of Patiya Joint District and Sessions Judge Mohammed Abdul Quader on Wednesday.

Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan Shah Alam is implicated in the case but his son and the conglomerate's Managing Director Sayem Sobhan has been named as defendant No. 1.

Deepak Kumar Sheel, the plaintiff's lawyer, said: "This is a civil case. The court accepted the allegations at the end of the hearing. The next hearing is set for Sept 23. The court will decide on the issue of summons on that day.”

The others accused in the case are Imdadul Haq Milan, editor of Kaler Kantho, Naeem Nizam, editor of Bangladesh Pratidin and CEO of News24, Enamul Hoque Chowdhury, editor of Daily Sun and Banglanews24.com, along with Bangladesh Pratidin reporters Riaz Haider Chowdhury and Md Selim and Kaler Kantho reporter SM Rana.

Commenting on the case, Bashundhara Group's Advisor Mohammad Abu Tayyab said, "Since there has been a defamation suit, we will now deal with it through the legal channel."

bdnews24.com also contacted Kaler Kantho Editor Imdadul Haq and a few other journalists but they refused to comment on the matter.

Chattogram-12 MP Shamsul Haque alleges that the news outlets capitalised on his son Nazmul Karim Chowdhury Sharun's “enmity” with Sayem Sobhan and ran “false” news stories about Sharun's involvement in the suicide of a bank official in Chattogram.

The lawsuit also alleges that the plaintiff and his son were aggrieved by a series of other "false" news carried by the outlets.

On Apr 7, police recovered the hanging body of private bank officer Abdal Morshed Chowdhury from Nahar Villa in Chattogram's Hillview Residential Area.

At the time, Morshed's wife, Ishrat Jahan Julie, alleged that her husband had been forced to end his life and filed a case against four people, including Morshed's cousin, for inciting his suicide.

She later went to Dhaka and levelled allegations at Sharun during a press conference in late April.

Sharun denied the allegations and said the news was 'purposefully' being spread to implicate him in the incident.

After filing the case on Wednesday, lawyer Deepak said, "The plaintiff and his son have been humiliated publicly and politically through the publication of false, baseless and distasteful news by various media outlets owned by Bashundhara Group. The plaintiff has been defamed."

The plaintiff suffered from "mental and physical" distress due to the publication of the defamatory news, he added.

A legal notice had been sent to the defendants on Apr 26 to remove the articles but the plaintiff proceeded with the lawsuit after they failed to respond, according to Deepak.