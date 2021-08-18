Hasina orders secretaries to ensure proper execution of development plan

“We’ll move Bangladesh forward as a developed and prosperous country. We have already graduated to the bracket of developing countries. In the future, we need to achieve even more and we have a plan for that,” the prime minister said in a meeting with the secretaries of different government agencies on Wednesday. It was the first such meeting in four years.

The meeting started at 10 am at the NEC Conference Centre and the prime minister joined the meeting via video conference.

“We designed our development plan in accordance with the Delta Plan and must ensure that it is implemented properly,” Hasina said.

The government has been working to ensure that people from grassroots level can live a better life and have access to food, clothes, housing, medical treatment and education, she said.

“Bangladesh will move forward as it is doing now. We have built the foundation for that. Now we have to proceed and make decisions accordingly.”

Last time the secretaries met in the presence of the prime minister was in July 2017. The government tried but could not hold a secretary meeting in July this year due to a surge in coronavirus cases and so they arranged it after the lockdown restriction was lifted.

“We have one goal only. The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has given us independence and he wanted to see a developed and prosperous Bangladesh. We are having this meeting at a time when we celebrate the golden jubilee of our independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. Therefore, I welcome everyone,” she said welcoming the secretaries.

Hasina paid her respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, those assassinated on Aug 15, 1975, and the four national leaders. She also paid her tribute to the martyrs in the Liberation War.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam moderated the meeting.