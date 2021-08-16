Pori Moni bail hearing set for Aug 18
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Aug 2021 03:43 PM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2021 03:43 PM BdST
A lawyer representing actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, popularly known as Pori Moni, has petitioned once more for her to receive bail in a narcotics case. The court has set Aug 18 to hear the petition.
The request to petition for bail was put forward by Pori Moni’s lawyer Mozibur Rahman at the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court on Monday. Magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury accepted the request and then set Wednesday for the hearing.
Banani police were granted two remands to interrogate Pori Moni over the narcotics case. Following their questioning, she was brought before a court on Friday and the judge scrapped her bail petition, sending her to jail.
Pori Moni’s lawyers requested first class status, better known as division, for the actress and the court ordered authorities to see to the matter according to prison rules.
As Dhaka’s central jail in Keraniganj did not take women prisoners, Pori Moni was taken to the Kashimpur Women’s Central Prison.
According to pandemic health regulations, Pori Moni was kept under a 14-day quarantine at the prison’s Rajanigandha Building.
Shamsunnahar Smriti hails from Narail and began acting in Dhaka films in 2015. She recently came to media attention after she accused a businessman of attempting to rape her.
On Aug 4, RAB raided the actress’s home in Banani and arrested her. A narcotics case was filed against her at the Banani Police Station the following day.
The investigation report in the case is due on Sept 15.
- Pori Moni bail hearing on Aug 18
- HC bans online games PUBG, Free Fire
- City Bank sues over Pori Moni reports
- 6 die in Habiganj road crash
- 7 of 9 Bangladeshis in Kabul are accounted for
- Schools will reopen when COVID cases ebb: Dipu Moni
- Reward for info on killers of Bangabandhu: Momen
- Dozens of Rohingya missing after boat sinks
- Pori Moni bail hearing set for Aug 18
- Bangladesh court orders 3-month ban on addictive online games PUBG, Free Fire
- 6 die in crash between truck and autorickshaw in Habiganj
- City Bank files lawsuit over reports on Pori Moni-banker links
- Bangladesh has information on seven of nine citizens in Kabul amid Taliban advance
- Students will go back to class when COVID infections ‘sufficiently’ subside, says Dipu Moni
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Bangladesh court orders 3-month ban on addictive online games PUBG, Free Fire
- Bangladesh has information on seven of nine citizens in Kabul amid Taliban advance
- City Bank files lawsuit over reports on Pori Moni-banker links
- Afghan president departs after Taliban return to Kabul
- Taliban declares 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul
- US says Kabul airport under fire after Taliban enter Afghan capital
- Bangladesh logs 187 virus deaths, 6,684 new cases in a day
- Five killed at chaotic Afghan airport as Taliban proclaim peace
- Taliban wants peaceful transition of power in days