Pori Moni bail hearing set for Aug 18

The request to petition for bail was put forward by Pori Moni’s lawyer Mozibur Rahman at the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court on Monday. Magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury accepted the request and then set Wednesday for the hearing.

Banani police were granted two remands to interrogate Pori Moni over the narcotics case. Following their questioning, she was brought before a court on Friday and the judge scrapped her bail petition, sending her to jail.

Pori Moni’s lawyers requested first class status, better known as division, for the actress and the court ordered authorities to see to the matter according to prison rules.

As Dhaka’s central jail in Keraniganj did not take women prisoners, Pori Moni was taken to the Kashimpur Women’s Central Prison.

According to pandemic health regulations, Pori Moni was kept under a 14-day quarantine at the prison’s Rajanigandha Building.

Shamsunnahar Smriti hails from Narail and began acting in Dhaka films in 2015. She recently came to media attention after she accused a businessman of attempting to rape her.

On Aug 4, RAB raided the actress’s home in Banani and arrested her. A narcotics case was filed against her at the Banani Police Station the following day.

The investigation report in the case is due on Sept 15.