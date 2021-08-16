City Bank files lawsuit over reports on Pori Moni-banker links

Gazi M Shawkat Hossain, first vice-president and head of court operations at the private bank, started a case on Saturday night, Gulshan Police Station OC Abul Hasan said on Sunday.

No one has been named as accused. “Some links have been provided for the case. These will be checked by the Cyber Security Division,” the OC said.

In the case, the plaintiff said the unnamed accused colluded with each other to spread “false and defamatory” information about the bank, Mashrur, the board of directors and other officials by using the digital media for money.

After the arrest of Pori Moni, some newspapers reported Mashrur had presented her a luxury car. The reports were circulated on Facebook and YouTube as well.

Mashrur, who is also a writer, later said in a Facebook post that he had never met the actress. The bank had also filed a general diary alleging defamation.