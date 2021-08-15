Students will go back to class when COVID infections ‘sufficiently’ subside, says Dipu Moni

Dipu Moni spoke about the government’s plans to resume in-person learning by reopening the universities first and easing students back in classrooms in phases once the COVID-19 crisis ebbs.

With the coronavirus currently raging across the country, it is not possible to say when the educational institutions will be reopened, she said after a ceremony marking the National Mourning Day at the International Mother Language Institute on Sunday.

However, she said that all educational institutions will be reopened at the same time if the rate of infections dropped drastically.

“According to the experts, all educational institutions can be reopened if the infection rate drops below five percent. We've set our sights on that,” she said.

“As the vaccination programme is running at full speed, we might be able to bring the students back to class if infections go down sufficiently, even if that's not below five percent.”

Schools, colleges and universities in the country have remained shut since the outbreak began spreading in Bangladesh in March last year.

The government has extended the closure of schools and colleges multiple times with the pandemic ravaging the country.

It lifted the latest lockdown on Aug 11, and announced the decision to extend the closure of all educational institutions to Aug 31 beforehand.

With the vaccination of teachers and officials almost complete, authorities are moving to inoculate students aged above 18 years. Most of the residential teachers of universities have been vaccinated.

“Two targets remain - reducing the infection rate and inoculating everybody. When these two are done, we’ll be able to think about reopening the educational institutions,” the education minister clarified.

Students deserve the highest priority for vaccination now, she said. “We're fully prepared to reopen the educational institutions at any time under any circumstances but it all hinges on how the situation develops.”

“The infections went down by a lot in November-December last year. If that happens this year as well, we’re planning to hold the SSC and HSC examinations. And it will also be possible to reopen the educational institutions.”

On bringing students back to the classrooms, Dipu Moni said, "If the infection rate drops drastically, all education centres will be reopened at a time. If the decline takes time, universities will initially be reopened as its students will get vaccines earlier.

“It’s not that all students of secondary level will return within five-six days, we’ll bring them in gradually. Because we've more students in classrooms compared with other countries.

“We've to wear masks and follow health rules even if the infection rate drops. We're making preparations taking these into account.”

Asked how they plan to go about vaccinating the massive number of students, she said, “We've around four million students. A mass vaccination programme is underway. But we actually haven’t been able to vaccinate many [students].”

“I can’t really tell how long [vaccination of students] may take as there are other priority groups outside students. But I'm hoping everybody can be inoculated swiftly as people are becoming interested in vaccination across the country.”