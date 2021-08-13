Rogue cops will be punished: minister

The minister on Friday highlighted the strides taken by the police towards professionalism but admitted there were still a few rogue elements within the force.

“The police of today is not the same as the one from 15 years ago," he told reporters at an event in Dhaka's Tejgaon.

"They are capable of dealing with any situation. They are doing well even during the pandemic. Some policemen are doing bad things and are being punished. ”

His remarks came a day after a policewoman filed a rape case against Superintendent of Police Moktar Hossain, who is in charge of the Police Bureau of Investigation.

She alleged that she was raped several times while on a UN peacekeeping mission in Sudan's Darfur in 2019 and again in a hotel in Dhaka's Uttara after returning home.

The relationship between ADC Golam Saklain and actress Pori Moni, who was arrested in a drugs case, has also been the subject of much conjecture in recent weeks.

It was reported that Saklain had spent 18 hours with Pori Moni at his official residence. A video of them cutting a birthday cake and feeding slices to each other also went viral on social media.

Amid the controversy, Saklain has been removed from the Detective Branch and transferred to the Public Order Management (POM).

"The policemen who are involved in crimes should be punished, subject to investigation," the home minister said.

Pointing to the trial of the police officers implicated in the murder of retired army major Sinha Md Rashed Khan, the minister added: "The criminal trials of many policemen are still ongoing. So, if you commit a crime, you will be punished no matter who you are.”