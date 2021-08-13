Actress Pori Moni arrives in court at the end of latest remand
Senior Correspondent and Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Aug 2021 01:36 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2021 01:36 PM BdST
The Criminal Investigation Department has sent actress Pori Moni to court at the end of the second spell of questioning in a drug-related case.
Her aide Ashraful Islam Dipu, film producer Nazrul Islam Raz, his manager Sabuj Ali and model Mariam Akhter Mou -- all remanded over similar charges -- were also produced in court on Friday, according to CID's Additional DIG Sheikh Omar Faruq.
The agency is not petitioning for another remand order against them, he said. "But Raz has already been placed on remand in a case under the Pornography Control Act. He will be taken into custody for questioning in due time."
Deputy Commissioner of DMP's Crime, Information and Prosecution Jafar Hossain said police brought Pori Moni to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court around 12:15 pm on Friday.
The court was scheduled to hold a hearing on an application to send the actress to jail later in the day.
Police are seeking her detention in jail in order to further investigate a few important bits of information she divulged during interrogation.
In the application, the investigating officer said there is ample evidence tying Pori Moni to the allegations raised in the case and pleaded for her to be kept in police custody until the investigation is completed.
Pori Moni recently grabbed the headlines after accusing a businessman of trying to rape and murder her at a boating club. Police subsequently arrested Nasir Uddin Mahmood, a Dhaka Boat Club member, in a case filed by the actress. He was later released on bail.
Pori Moni came into the RAB's crosshairs following the arrest of Sharful Hasan alias Mishu Hasan and his accomplice Md Masudul Islam alias Jishan in Bashundhara on Aug 3 on charges of carrying out illicit activities in the name of DJ parties.
Based on the information gleaned from Mishu and Jishan, the elite police unit launched a raid on Pori Moni's Banani residence the following day and detained her allegedly with bottles of liquor, Yaba pills and LSD blots.
RAB also arrested Raz, Sabuj Ali in a near-simultaneous raid on Raz’s house in the same area. It brought charges against Pori Moni over the possession of alcohol and illegal substances.
The police later put the CID on the cases and opened an investigation after removing Md Golam Saklain Shithil from Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch as an additional deputy commissioner for his 'unprofessional conduct' with the actress.
