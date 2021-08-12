Ministry proposes relaxing age limit on govt jobs for pandemic-hit youths
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Aug 2021 07:57 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2021 07:57 PM BdST
A proposal to enhance the maximum age to apply for government jobs by up to 21 months for some of the pandemic-hit candidates is awaiting the prime minister’s approval amid concerns that they would age out if eligibility.
The youths who turned 30 on Mar 25 last year will benefit from the relaxation of the rule if the prime minister gives the go-ahead, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said on Thursday.
Students and jobseekers have been demanding a rise in the age ceiling from 30 for quite some time. They have demonstrated for the demand as well.
The government, however, has not agreed to enhance the maximum age ceiling permanently. It relaxed the age rules in September last year, allowing the candidates who had aged beyond the limit on Mar 25, 2020 to apply.
The number of vacancies in the government was 387,338, or 21.27 percent of the total in public sector, in July last year.
The Public Service Commission held preliminary tests of Bangladesh Civil Service this year, but very few notices were published for other jobs, leaving many candidates in despair.
“It’ll be a big support for them (jobseekers),” Farhad said, adding that the government job advertisements will note the relaxed age rule until Dec 31 if the proposal is passed.
