Six policemen, including DB OC, held for robbing gold bars from Feni businessman

As many as 15 gold bars have been recovered from the suspects, said district SP Khandakar Nur-Un-Nabi.

The other arrestees are Sub-Inspectors Motaher Hossain, Mizanur Rahman and Nurul Haque, and Assistant Sub-Inspectors Avijit Barua and Masud Rana.

They were handed over to the police on Tuesday night and will be sent to court on Wednesday.

District police authorities started an investigation after receiving a complaint from a gold trader from Chattogram named Gopalkanti Das.

Gopalkanti was travelling to Dhaka from Chattogram with 20 gold bars on Aug 8, said Nur-Un-Nabi. On the way, a DB team stopped his vehicle under the Fatehpur railway overpass in Feni.

“They snatched the gold bars from Gopalkanti. The businessman later lodged a written complaint to the police. He also identified four police officers by appearing at the SP’s office. The four policemen then revealed the names of the other two culprits.”

The men have confessed to snatching the bars from the gold trader, Nur-Un-Nabi said.

Gopalkanti filed a robbery case against six people with Feni police station on Tuesday night, he said. Afterwards, the culprits were shown arrested and handed over to the police.

Efforts are underway to recover the remaining gold bars, Nur-Un-Nabi said. The source and the legality of the gold bars are also being investigated.