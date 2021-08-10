Police seek more time to interrogate actress Pori Moni
Senior Correspondent and Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Aug 2021 01:03 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2021 01:03 PM BdST
Police have brought actress Pori Moni, film producer Nazrul Islam Raz and two others before a Dhaka magistrate court following the end of a four-day remand to question them over a drugs case.
The police will request an additional five days to interrogate the suspects in the case filed at the Banani Police Station, said Special Superintendent of Police (Media) Azad Rahman, a spokesman for the Criminal Investigation Department.
Pori Moni, her assistant Ashraful Islam Dipu, producer Raz and his manager Shobuj Ali were brought to the court from the Malibagh CID offices around 11:45 am.
State attorneys say the petition may be heard by Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas.
Model Mariam Akter Mou has also been brought to court after the end of a four-day remand to interrogate her in a separate narcotics case. Police are also requesting an additional five days to question her, Azad Rahman said.
Police have also requested a 10-day remand to interrogate producer Raz in a case filed under the Pornography Act at the Banani Police Station. The remand petition is also scheduled to be heard on Tuesday.
