Buses are barred from carrying standing passengers

The local government, owners and workers organisations should discuss among themselves and then field only half the fleet of buses in any particular area once public transport resumes, the BRTA said in a notice on Monday night. Public transport will follow the fares previously set by the government and the 60 percent jump in fares will no longer be in effect.

Public transport must also maintain COVID health protocols or face legal action, according to the notice.

Passengers, drivers, supervisors, conductors, helpers, cleaners and ticket sellers must wear masks. Masks and sanitiser will also be provided for them.

Buses must also be cleaned at the start and end of every trip using disinfectant. Transport owners have also been ordered to provide disinfectant for spraying on passenger handbags and luggage.