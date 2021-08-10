Buses are barred from carrying standing passengers
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Aug 2021 02:18 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2021 02:18 PM BdST
Buses will not be allowed to take more passengers than there are seats and no standing passengers will be allowed, according to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, or BRTA.
The local government, owners and workers organisations should discuss among themselves and then field only half the fleet of buses in any particular area once public transport resumes, the BRTA said in a notice on Monday night. Public transport will follow the fares previously set by the government and the 60 percent jump in fares will no longer be in effect.
Public transport must also maintain COVID health protocols or face legal action, according to the notice.
Passengers, drivers, supervisors, conductors, helpers, cleaners and ticket sellers must wear masks. Masks and sanitiser will also be provided for them.
Buses must also be cleaned at the start and end of every trip using disinfectant. Transport owners have also been ordered to provide disinfectant for spraying on passenger handbags and luggage.
- Operators suspended for slamming ferry into Padma Bridge
- No standing passengers on buses: BRTA
- Bangladesh starts vaccine drive for Rohingya refugees
- Police seek more time to interrogate Pori Moni
- Costly lockdown repairs batter transport sector
- Workers doubt health rules on launches
- Mild tremor in Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram
- Another ferry hits Padma Bridge
- BIWTC suspends operators for ploughing ferry into Padma Bridge pillar
- Buses are barred from carrying standing passengers
- Bangladesh starts COVID-19 vaccine drive for Rohingya refugees
- Police seek more time to interrogate actress Pori Moni
- Transport sector paying heavily for post-lockdown repairs
- Launch services: Doubt lingers over COVID health rules
Most Read
- Bangladesh bowlers bamboozle Australia to end series on a high
- Ferry ploughs into a pillar of Padma Bridge, again
- BGMEA calls on Netflix to erase ‘derogatory’ dialogue from film
- Indian mining state shifts from coal to forest fruits and flowers
- Bangladesh’s Globe Biotech claims ‘good results’ in Bangavax COVID vaccine animal trial
- Bangladesh to lift most lockdown restrictions on Aug 11
- Shakib first cricketer to reach 1,000 runs plus 100 wickets in T20Is
- Bangladesh logs 245 virus deaths, 11,463 cases in a day
- Minister Quader, operators question new post-lockdown transport rules
- Police open probe into former ADC Saklain-Pori Moni scandal