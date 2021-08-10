BIWTC suspends operators for ploughing ferry into Padma Bridge pillar

Authorities say the two should have operated the ferry with more caution, said Nazrul Islam Misha, a BIWTC spokesman.

Such an incident is highly irregular, shows a lack of discipline and requires punishment, he said.

The ferry operators have been suspended temporarily because they demonstrated their lack of ability to do the job properly, he said.

After departing from the Banglabazar terminal on Monday evening with 27 vehicles aboard, the Shimulia-bound vessel, Birsreshtha Jahangir, struck pillar No. 10 of the under-construction bridge, according to the BIWTC.

A truck was tipped over on impact and landed on a car, injuring two people. They were subsequently rushed to a hospital.

The ferry hurriedly laid anchor at Shimulia's terminal No. 2 as water began to fill up the rear end of the vessel after the collision. The fire service was later called in to handle the situation.

The ferry was transporting 16 small vehicles and 11 trucks along with several passengers.

The BIWTC has formed a five-member panel convened by Director Md Rashedul Islam to investigate the incident, Nazrul Islam Misha said.

The panel will submit its report to the BIWTC in three days.

On Jul 23, a ferry hit pillar No. 17 of the Padma Bridge on its way to Shimulia from Madaripur's Banglabazar. That incident was caused by the carelessness of the ferry operators, according to the probe report.