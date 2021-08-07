'Lockdown in name only': Dhaka inches closer to normalcy as COVID curbs go ignored

As in the past few days, numerous vehicles are on the road and shops are open.

Bangladesh is currently experiencing its worst period of the COVID-19 pandemic since the disease was detected in the country last March. The government had enforced a lockdown on Jul 1 to try and curb the spread of the disease, but it later eased restrictions around Eid at the advice of experts.

Lockdown curbs came into effect once again on Jul 23 and are to continue until Aug 10. Within this time, Bangladesh has seen new records for infections and deaths related to the coronavirus.

But, as the days pass, more people in the capital have begun to ignore health restrictions.

There are more rickshaws and cars on the streets of Dhanmondi, Mohammadpur, Satmasjid Road, Adabor, and the Shia Mosque area now.

'Siddiq', who left home to print some documents, said: “All the stores are closed. Markets are open too, using shutters and back stairs to avoid notice from law enforcers. I’ll pop in through there and get my printing done.”

Ali Ahmed, a shopper at Shia Mosque Bazar, said: “Inside the bazar, you can’t tell there’s a lockdown in place. It’s just a lockdown in name only… we need to be more stringent.”

“The lockdown isn’t as rigorous anymore,” said Shafiq, who sells jeans pants by the side of the road in Motijheel’s Shapla Chattar. “Many cars are on the road in Motijheel, parking on both sides of the road. Every organisation here is back to work.”

“The footpaths of Motijheel used to be empty. But there have been more pedestrians in the past week. My customers mainly work in the Motijheel area. And now I see them every day.”

People were also crowding by a truck selling subsidised lentils, oil and sugar near Shantinagar Bazar.

“Once the lockdown ends, it’ll get even more crowded,” said Fatema Begum, who was standing in line. So I came to queue early this morning.”

Shoppers and commuters crowded intersections at Amarbag and Fakirerpool.

“With the number of people and cars in the streets, there isn’t a point to continuing the lockdown,” said Rezaul Haque, a resident of Fakirerpool’s Garam Pani alley.

“Just look at the number of people at the bazars. Most of them have pulled down their masks. People aren’t being careful. It is making things dangerous for everyone.”

Law enforcers are checking cars and motorcycles in the New Market and Nilkhet areas to make sure people have a proper reason to leave home.

Most stores in the Nilkhet area are still closed, but a few stores selling mattresses and blankets are open.

Abul Hossain, who works as a helper on a covered van that brings fresh ingredients to mobile tea stalls in the Katabon Market area, was seen without a mask.

Asked why he wasn’t, he said that he had left home early for breakfast and forgot it at home, but that he always wears one.

Kashem Ali and Zillur Rahman, two security guards who attended bank booths nearby, were also without masks.

Zillur said he can’t keep wearing the masks because of the intense heat.

The Mirpur area was abuzz with activity on Saturday as stores were open, people were out and rickshaws were busy.

Most stores at the Pirerbag wet market area were open and there were more rickshaws in the area than in the past few days.

There are many more people on the streets compared to Friday, said rickshaw driver Abdul. He’s getting more customers as well.

All kinds of stores and businesses in Mirpur’s Rupnagar, Pallabi and nearby areas were open.

The number of people on the street made it seem like a regular day in the capital. A lockdown might be in effect across the country, but the only thing missing from Dhaka’s streets seem to be the buses.