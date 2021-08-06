Film director Chayanika Chowdhury taken to DB headquarters
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Aug 2021 07:55 PM BdST Updated: 06 Aug 2021 08:01 PM BdST
The police have taken TV and film director Chayanika Chowdhury to the DB headquarters in Dhaka as a probe opens into a drugs case against actress Pori Moni.
A team of the police’s Detective Branch drove Chayanika in a car to the DB headquarters on Friday, TV footage showed.
A policewoman was seen guarding her inside the car, while at least two officers in plainclothes were seen outside.
“We’ve brought her here for questioning because she was often seen with Pori Moni. She is yet to be arrested,” said AKM Hafiz Akhter, additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
The development came two days after the arrest of Pori Moni in a drugs case.
Chayanika cast Pori Moni in the director’s first film ‘Bishwoshundori’, released in December last year.
The director accompanied Pori Moni at a media briefing at the actress’s home when the actress in June accused a businessman of trying to rape and murder her at a boating club.
Chayanika also accompanied the actress to the DB offices when Pori Moni went there to talk to the police. Police subsequently arrested Nasir Uddin Mahmood, a Dhaka Boat Club member, in a case filed by the actress. He was later out on bail.
The Rapid Action Battalion raided Pori Moni’s home in Banani on Wednesday. The seizure of bottles of liquor, crystal meth and LSD blots led to her four-day remand in police custody.
