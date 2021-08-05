Awami League leader killed in Lakshmipur attack

Harunur Rashid Harun, 55, general secretary of ward No. 8 in Bashikpur Union, was attacked near his home on Wednesday night, said Chandraganj Police Station chief Fazlur Rahman. He ran a butcher shop in Dattapara Market.

Harun was sitting at a teashop near his home when a group of five to six assailants attacked him, witnesses said. Harun was rushed to the hospital, but doctors recommended a transfer to Dhaka. Harun died at around 1:30 am on his way to Dhaka.

“Harun had multiple injuries on his body caused by sharp weapons. As his condition was severe, we provided first aid and recommended he be taken to Dhaka for advanced treatment,” said Rezaul Karim Masum, resident physician of Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital.

Police are working to identify and arrest the killers, said Police Superintendent AHM Kamruzzaman.