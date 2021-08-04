Home > Bangladesh

At least 15 die after lightning strikes wedding party boat in Chapainawabganj

  Chapainawabganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Aug 2021 02:13 PM BdST Updated: 04 Aug 2021 02:13 PM BdST

At least 15 members of a wedding party have died after lightning struck a boat on the Padma River in Chapainawabganj’s Shibganj. 

The incident occurred at around 12 pm on Wednesday at Charpaka, said Shibganj Police Station chief Farid Hossain.

“We have heard 15-18 people have died there. We’re going to the scene,” he told bdnews24.com.

Wedding guests were heading to an area, known as Charpaka, from Janatar Haat in Sadar Upazila, said Union Parishad Chairman Jalaluddin.

