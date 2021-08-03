Sadia Faizunnesa appointed as new ambassador to Brazil
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Aug 2021 12:22 PM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2021 12:22 PM BdST
Bangladesh has appointed Sadia Faizunnesa as its next ambassador to Brazil.
A career diplomat, Faizunnesa is currently serving as the consul general of Bangladesh in New York, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday.
Faizunnesa has a Master’s degree in Development Studies from BRAC University and a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree from Dhaka University.
She joined the diplomatic cadre in 1999 through the 18th batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service.
Throughout her career, she has also served as director general for the UN in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, deputy permanent representative at the Bangladesh mission to the UN in New York and in different capacities at the Bangladesh missions in Bangkok and Berlin.
- Sadia Faizunnesa appointed as envoy to Brazil
- 2 associates of Helena Jahangir arrested
- Govt to decide fate of lockdown Tuesday
- 600,000 more AZ doses arrive Tuesday
- Deal to produce Chinese vaccine 'very soon'
- Praava Health services suspended
- Daily count: 246 virus deaths, 15,989 cases
- 72 hours to decide on vaccines for pregnant women: HC
- Sadia Faizunnesa appointed as new ambassador to Brazil
- RAB arrests two associates of sacked AL functionary Helena Jahangir
- Bangladesh to decide fate of restrictions Tuesday as COVID cases soar in lockdown
- Bangladesh to get another 600,000 AstraZeneca COVID jabs from Japan Tuesday
- Deal to produce Sinopharm vaccine imminent: minister
- DGHS suspends all Praava Health services over irregularities
Most Read
- Bangladesh to decide fate of restrictions Tuesday as COVID cases soar in lockdown
- DGHS suspends all Praava Health services over irregularities
- Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh as second biggest garment exporter
- Model Faria Mahbub Piasha arrested in Baridhara drug bust
- Bangladesh logs 246 virus deaths, 15,989 cases in a day
- What symptoms fully vaccinated people may develop after catching COVID-19
- Bangladesh says World Bank's refugee framework doesn't apply to 'displaced' Rohingya
- Delta spreads 'like wildfire' as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker
- 98% of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine recipients have antibodies: study
- Sadia Faizunnesa appointed as new ambassador to Brazil