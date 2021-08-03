Sadia Faizunnesa appointed as new ambassador to Brazil

A career diplomat, Faizunnesa is currently serving as the consul general of Bangladesh in New York, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

Faizunnesa has a Master’s degree in Development Studies from BRAC University and a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree from Dhaka University.

She joined the diplomatic cadre in 1999 through the 18th batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service.

Throughout her career, she has also served as director general for the UN in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, deputy permanent representative at the Bangladesh mission to the UN in New York and in different capacities at the Bangladesh missions in Bangkok and Berlin.