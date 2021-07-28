Coronavirus kills man, son within 12 hours in Chattogram

Abu Syed Chowdhury, 65, of Boalkhali Upazila passed away at Chattogram General Hospital’s COVID unit around 9pm on Tuesday, according to Hosne Ara Begum, a member of Char Khijirpur union council.

His son Md Alamgir, 35, passed away at the same hospital when Syed was being buried on Wednesday morning, said Boalkhali UNO Nazmun Nahar.

Alamgir was buried in the afternoon.

The number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities due to the disease is surging across Chattogram by the day. Cases are being identified in the rural areas as well following the spread of the Delta variant.

The patients hospitalised are mostly from rural areas, according to the doctors.

In the 24 hours to Wednesday, as many as 915 new cases were reported in Chattogram district along with 17 fatalities - seven of them from the metropolis and the others from Upazilas.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh logged 16,230 new cases of COVID-19, a new daily record, taking the total caseload to 1,210,982.

Another 237 people died from the disease in the 24 hours to 8am on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 20,016, according to the latest government data.