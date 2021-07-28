Home > Bangladesh

CMCH files general diary suspecting Surokkha COVID vaccine registration platform is hacked

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jul 2021 03:22 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jul 2021 03:22 AM BdST

Chattogram Medical College Hospital has filed a general diary with the police on suspicion that the Surokkha COVID-19 vaccine registration platform has been hacked.

CMCH Deputy Director Dr Aftab Uddin filed the GD on behalf of the hospital on Tuesday, said Jahidul Kabir, OC of Panchlaish Police Station.

More people got SMS for COVID vaccine than specified on the web platform after the second round of inoculation began, which aroused the hospital authorities’ suspicion, the OC said.

The dates mentioned in the SMS were not same as those specified on the website.

“We are investigating the matter,” he said.

