Who is following pandemic health guidelines at Dhaka cattle markets? No one
Tabarul Huq, Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2021 10:49 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2021 10:49 AM BdST
Akhtaruzzaman, a resident of Dhaka’s Begunbari, brought his two adolescent sons and two other members of the family to Meradia cattle market. They were checking prices with the traders.
“I’ve brought them because we live nearby and my sons like to visit the cattle market. We'll buy a cow if they like it,” he said.
He was flouting the rule that prohibits people from bringing children to cattle markets due to the coronavirus pandemic. When he was told about it, he smiled with embarrassment.
It is also forbidden for the elderly to visit the markets, but many of them were roaming around in groups, without practising physical distancing.
At Aftabnagar market, six members of a family came from Narayanganj to buy two cows on Sunday.
“Kurbani (Eid-ul-Azha) comes once a year. And it’s a matter of choice. Everyone has to like the cattle,” said one of them, Ariful Hasan.
The traders were not following the heath guidelines either. None of them wore a mask.
“Who needs a mask when there's no customer? I kept my one in my bag because it was raining,” said trader Nurul Islam.
The guidance set by the authorities is breached everywhere at the markets despite warnings by the city corporations and announcements via loudspeakers.
Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam on Sunday threatened to shut the markets if it is found that they were not following the health protocol.
The government allowed the trading of cattle at makeshift markets after lifting a coronavirus lockdown by going against expert advice.
Masking, hand washing, physical distancing are among the common rules for the markets. They have also been asked to keep thermal scanners to check the temperature of the customers and traders, and only one exit and one entrance to ensure physical distancing through one-way movement.
But none of the markets kept thermal scanners or ensured one-way movement. People barely use the basins and soaps for hand-washing.
Some city corporation volunteers were distributing masks among the traders and customers, and asking them to practise social distancing.
At Meradia, volunteer Shaheen Ahmed said they were distributing 2,000 masks and 4,000 awareness leaflets daily. “Some people listen to us, others don't.”
Mahbubur Rahman Shimul, who leased the Aftabnagar cattle market, said they were doing their best to follow the health rules.
“We're distributing free masks, and using hand sanitiser and disinfectant spray at the entrances. Announcements are made continuously to raise awareness.”
He said some traders never follow the rules despite repeated reminders.
“The mayor has visited the market and urged all to follow the rules. We're also doing our best.”
