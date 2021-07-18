Former police chief AYBI Siddiqi dies at 76

Siddiqi was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment at Dhaka’s United Hospital where he breathed his last at 1 am on Sunday, according to a press release from Bangladesh Police Headquarters.

He was survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

The first namaz-e-janaza for Siddiqi was held at 10:30 am at the Rajarbagh Police Lines on Sunday in the presence of many current and former police personnel.

AYBI Siddiqi

Benazir Ahmed, the current IGP, has expressed his condolences over the passing of Siddiqi.

IGP Benazir Ahmed and Dhaka Metropolitan Police chief Md Shafiqul Islam paid their respects to Siddiqi after the namaz-e-janaza.

His body was later sent to his birthplace in Chattogram’s Sitakunda where he will be laid to rest at a family graveyard adjacent to the Dakshin Rahamat Nagar Mosquem. A second namaz-e-janaza is set to be held there after Asr prayers

Siddiqi joined the police force in 1970 and served as IGP from 1998 to 2000.

After retiring from the police force, he served as a secretary in the Ministry of Water Resources and also served as a secretary in the Ministry of Local Government.