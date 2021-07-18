Bangladesh to get more vaccine doses after supply improves in India, says Doraiswami

Doraiswami, who is travelling to India to learn about the present status of vaccine supply, said: “Bangladesh will receive more doses if supply increases in India. We’ll try to provide vaccines to Bangladesh as soon as possible.”

The high commissioner answered the question about the next shipment of vaccines from India before he crossed the Akhaura International Immigration Checkpost on Sunday.

Bangladesh started its mass vaccination campaign in February, using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses made by the Serum Institute of India. But the programme was subsequently halted after India banned vaccine exports to tackle its own growing COVID crisis.

Bangladesh’s inoculation drive resumed after the country received consignments of Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

The construction of the Akhaura- Agartala rail track has slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Doraiswami said, but he hoped it would be finished by December.

“Road communication has improved in Bangladesh and India, which has bolstered the export business in both countries. This is good for all.”

Akhaura UNO Romana Akhter and OC Mizanur Rahman welcomed the high commissioner at the checkpost.