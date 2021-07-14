Child dies from burns after Kamrangirchar blast, toll rises to 3
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jul 2021 11:51 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2021 11:51 AM BdST
Three days after the death of her mother and father after an autorickshaw ‘battery explosion’ in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar, five-year-old Aysha has also succumbed to burns.
She breathed her last on Wednesday morning at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.
Four members of the family suffered severe burns on Friday after a charging autorickshaw battery exploded on the ground floor of the two-storey building in the Sylhetibazar area, sparking a fire, say Kamrangirchar Police.
Aysha’s father, 40-year-old Abdul Matin, and mother, 35-year-old Yasmin Akhtar Moina, suffered burns on 95 percent of their bodies and died at the hospital the following day.
Aysha, 5, and her sister Maisha, 10, suffered burns on 42 percent of their bodies. Maisha is now the only living member of the family. She is currently receiving treatment at the same hospital where her family died.
- Normal banking hours ahead of Eid
- Tk 32bn in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
- Systemic change needed after Rupganj fire: US trade rep
- Bangladesh to get 5.9m more vaccine doses in July
- Lockdown lifted for Eid
- Ctg logs record 955 COVID cases
- UN rights body adopts Rohingya resolution
- Trains resume on Jul 15
- Bangladesh banking hours to return to normal ahead of Eid
- Kishwar, a conveyer of Bengali food dreams, finishes third in MasterChef Australia 2021
- PM Hasina announces Tk 32bn in fresh funds for people hurt by lockdown
- Accountability, systemic change needed after Narayanganj factory fire: US trade representative
- Bangladesh to receive 5.9m more vaccine doses in July through COVAX
- Bangladesh lifts virus lockdown restrictions for Eid
Most Read
- Bangladesh to auction 12 planes left at Dhaka airport
- Two airlines to resume domestic flights in Bangladesh on Jul 15
- Bangladesh lifts virus lockdown restrictions for Eid
- Barcelona wants to keep Lionel Messi, but La Liga may not allow it
- Kishwar, who ‘reimagined’ Bengali dishes in MasterChef Australia 2021, finishes third
- Bangladesh logs 203 virus deaths, 12,198 cases in a day
- Bangladesh social media star Hero Alom arrested for alleged assault on wife
- Digital Haat launched for nationwide Eid cattle trading
- Experts see increased infection risks as Bangladesh suspends COVID curbs
- Bangladesh to receive 5.9m more vaccine doses in July through COVAX