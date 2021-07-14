Home > Bangladesh

Child dies from burns after Kamrangirchar blast, toll rises to 3

Published: 14 Jul 2021 11:51 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2021 11:51 AM BdST

Three days after the death of her mother and father after an autorickshaw ‘battery explosion’ in Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar, five-year-old Aysha has also succumbed to burns.

She breathed her last on Wednesday morning at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

Four members of the family suffered severe burns on Friday after a charging autorickshaw battery exploded on the ground floor of the two-storey building in the Sylhetibazar area, sparking a fire, say Kamrangirchar Police.

Aysha’s father, 40-year-old Abdul Matin, and mother, 35-year-old Yasmin Akhtar Moina, suffered burns on 95 percent of their bodies and died at the hospital the following day.

Aysha, 5, and her sister Maisha, 10, suffered burns on 42 percent of their bodies. Maisha is now the only living member of the family. She is currently receiving treatment at the same hospital where her family died.

