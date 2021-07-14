Child dies from burns after Kamrangirchar blast, toll rises to 3

She breathed her last on Wednesday morning at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute.

Four members of the family suffered severe burns on Friday after a charging autorickshaw battery exploded on the ground floor of the two-storey building in the Sylhetibazar area, sparking a fire, say Kamrangirchar Police.

Aysha’s father, 40-year-old Abdul Matin, and mother, 35-year-old Yasmin Akhtar Moina, suffered burns on 95 percent of their bodies and died at the hospital the following day.

Aysha, 5, and her sister Maisha, 10, suffered burns on 42 percent of their bodies. Maisha is now the only living member of the family. She is currently receiving treatment at the same hospital where her family died.