Police nab Sajeeb Group CEO over factory fire
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jul 2021 02:33 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2021 02:34 PM BdST
Detective police have taken Shahan Shah Azad, CEO of Sajeeb Group, into custody as the authorities prepare to start a case over a deadly blaze that claimed more than 50 lives at a factory Narayanganj's Rupganj.
Sajeeb Group is the parent company of Hashem Foods Ltd, the scene of the devastating fire which broke out on Thursday. The products made by the company at the factory include Tang drink mix, Shezan Juice, Bournvita health drink, Nocilla and Kolson macaroni.
Azad was picked up by law enforcers from Sajeeb Group's offices at the Shezan Point building in Dhaka's Farmgate around 1:30pm on Saturday.
A senior reporter from bdnews24.com was on the scene when the man was driven away.
Md Shahabuddin, a security guard at the building, said, “A group of men identifying themselves as DB officers came and took him [Azad] away.”
DB officials refused to comment on the matter at the time.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan visited the factory on Saturday and said eight people had been arrested in connection with the incident.
However, he did not reveal the names of those who were detained.
- Negligent owners cause another deadly fire
- Workers were listed as adults: Hashem Foods
- Long wait begins to identify Hashem Foods fire victims
- ‘Edible oil kept’ Hashem Foods factory burning
- Factory fire: many missing workers are underaged
- Record 212 new virus deaths as cases top 1m
- No fire safety system at Hashem Foods factory
- Workers were locked in as flames spread: official
- Kushtia reports 18 new virus deaths, Rajshahi hospital logs 14 more
- Case over Hashem Foods factory fire looms, owner in police's crosshairs
- Husband, wife die from burns after Kamrangirchar explosion
- Biden picks Peter Haas as US ambassador to Bangladesh
- Criminal negligence of factory safety continues in Bangladesh as 52 more die
- Hashem Foods says workers were listed as adults after deadly fire unearths child labour
Most Read
- Bangladesh logs 212 COVID deaths, a daily record, as caseload tops 1 million
- Badhon feels ‘honoured’ after creating history for Bangladeshi films at Cannes festival
- Hashem Foods factory lacked fire safety system: official
- Edible oil, a Nocilla ingredient, kept Hashem Foods factory burning for hours, firefighters believe
- Death toll in Hashem Foods factory fire tops 50
- Between locked stairway and leaping flames, Bangladesh workers perish in a burning factory
- Criminal negligence of factory safety continues in Bangladesh as 52 more die
- Biden picks Peter Haas as US ambassador to Bangladesh
- Teenage boy raced to burning factory to save his mother. But a wall of flames deterred him
- How crowded are America’s national parks?