Police nab Sajeeb Group CEO over factory fire

Sajeeb Group is the parent company of Hashem Foods Ltd, the scene of the devastating fire which broke out on Thursday. The products made by the company at the factory include Tang drink mix, Shezan Juice, Bournvita health drink, Nocilla and Kolson macaroni.

Azad was picked up by law enforcers from Sajeeb Group's offices at the Shezan Point building in Dhaka's Farmgate around 1:30pm on Saturday.

A senior reporter from bdnews24.com was on the scene when the man was driven away.

Md Shahabuddin, a security guard at the building, said, “A group of men identifying themselves as DB officers came and took him [Azad] away.”

DB officials refused to comment on the matter at the time.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan visited the factory on Saturday and said eight people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

However, he did not reveal the names of those who were detained.