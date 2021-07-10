Criminal negligence of factory safety continues in Bangladesh as 52 more die
Published: 10 Jul 2021 04:27 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2021 04:44 AM BdST
The ground floor of the factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Narayanganj’s Rupganj caught fire on Thursday afternoon. Three workers were killed and many were trapped as the flames spread to other floors. The authorities said 25 workers were rescued from the rooftop by using a snorkel ladder. Little did they know what was waiting for Bangladesh as the blaze raged overnight.
Although the fire was almost tamed early Friday, it flared up once again on the fourth and fifth floors of the six-storey building in the morning. But with no signs of many missing workers trapped inside, tempers frayed among their relatives who had gathered outside the factory.
At one point they started hurling stones at another building on the periphery of the factory compound while reportedly vandalising seven motorcycles and three cars.
Police's efforts to quell the crowd trouble were met with resistance from the protesters, culminating in clashes between the two sides. Police later dispersed the crowds and brought the situation under control.
Later, the firefighters were able to reach the third floor, where the factory manufactured chocolate and hazelnut spread Nocilla. The edible oil, one of the ingredients of the spread, kept the fire on the floor burning for long. The two top floors were still burning, as edible oil was also used there to fry Chanachur and vermicelli.
Jharna Begum shows the photo of her daughter 'Farzana' outside Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Narayanganj’s Rupganj on Friday, Jul 9, 2021. The 14-year-old girl, who has been working in the factory for three years for a monthly wage of Tk 5,000, is unaccounted-for after a devastating fire killed at least 52 workers. Photo: Golam Mortuza Antu
Then a group of firefighters, some of whom had been working since Thursday afternoon, came down. Soaked to the bone, some of them lied on the ground immediately. Their wrinkled soles bore witness how hard they worked, yet the fire could not be doused.
“They have burnt into charcoal. The charred remains were lying under the debris. How a painful death they died!” shivered fireman Monir Hossain as he recalled the scenes caused by the inferno inside.
It was another factory disaster for Bangladesh.
"There's no justice. I’ve never sought help from anyone when I provided education to my son until HSC. Where is my beloved son?" wailed Nazma Befum, mother of Yasin, a Nocilla unit worker.
She will have to wait for at least three weeks to get the remains of Yasin after the identification of the bodies in DNA tests.
The factory authorities said the adolescent workers claimed that they were aged 18 during recruitment and they were employed as helpers.
As the day wore on, harrowing details of how the factory lacked a fire safety system and proper management were emerging.
“I was calling my mother from outside the factory first,” said Shamim, who rushed to factory where his mother Amrita Begum worked. “I cried and shouted.”
“The security guard wasn’t letting me inside. I entered the building and went up to the third floor after an argument, but returned as the flames grew bigger,” Shamim said.
“The security guard on the third floor did not let anyone get down,” he alleged. “My mother would have come out had the guard let them go.”
“I don’t know where my mother is now, or if she’s still alive,” Shamim sobbed.
His account of the incident backs the finding of the Fire Service and Civil Defence that one of the staircases to the rooftop was locked, a grim reminder of the 2012 Tazreen Fashions factory fire.
The fire on the top floors of the Hashem Foods factory building in Narayanganj’s Rupganj flared up again on Friday, a day after it initially broke out, Jul 9, 2021. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
The building did not have any fire extinguisher or an emergency exit route, according to officials.
Lt Col Zillur Rahman, the Fire Service's director of operations, said the building, spanning approximately 35,000 square feet, only had two exit staircases.
However, a building of this size needed at least four to five staircases, according to him.
Moreover, one of the exit staircases was locked, firefighters said.
“We rescued 25 people after setting a ladder to the rooftop. We could’ve saved more if others could reach the rooftop,” said Debashish Bardhan, deputy director of the Fire Service.
Crews carry bodies of victims out of Hashem Foods Ltd factory in Narayanganj’s Rupganj on Friday, Jul 9, 2021 after a devastating fire killed at least 52 workers. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
“We invested Tk 7 billion on this factory compound, employing more than 2,000 workers. We’ve been doing business by following the rules. But this fire incident has put me to the test late in my life,” said 68-year old Abul Hashem, the managing director of Sajeeb Group.
Questions over fire safety in Bangladesh, however, have remained unanswered as the accounts of the Fire Service officials point to the criminal negligence of Sajeeb Group even after investing huge sums in production.
It was not immediately clear what the relevant government agencies did to ensure fire safety at the Hashem Foods factory after disasters like Rana Plaza collapse or fire at Tazreen Fashions, Tampaco Foils and Churihatta chemical warehouse struck Bangladesh in the past decade.
Narayanganj district administration and the Fire Service have launched separate investigations into the latest tragedy.
STILL BURNING
The snorkel ladder being used by the Fire Service stopped working as it ran out of fuel on Friday afternoon. More than 24 hours had passed by that time.
Firefighters are engaged in efforts to douse a massive fire in the factory of Hashem Foods Ltdon in Narayanganj's Rupganji Jul 9, 2021. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
“It will take until tomorrow to confirm if something (flames) is under the debris,” said Brig Gen Sajjad Hossain, director general of the Fire Service.
The origin of the fire could not be determined.
“We will announce the end of our efforts after bringing the fire under complete control on Saturday,” said Sajjad.
WHAT THE OWNER SAYS
Once an importer of products, Sajeeb Group went into production by setting up a factory in Narayanganj in 2000.
The deadly fire at its Hashem Foods factory had originated in a closed section and the flames spread to everywhere before the workers could figure out what was going on, said Sajeeb Group boss Hashem.
As many as 700 workers work in the building in each of three shifts, but fewer workers were there due to the coronavirus lockdown when the fire incident occurred, according to him.
“Otherwise," he suspects, "the death toll would have been a lot higher.”
“It was built following their guidelines and all the rules. Two large staircases were set up,” the managing director said.
He could not confirm whether the factory had the Fire Service’s clearance for operation.
“People in my management can say it. I think such a large building could not be set up without the fire clearance. We've permission from all other agencies.”
