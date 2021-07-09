Teenage boy raced to burning factory to save his mother. But a wall of flames deterred him
Kamal Talukdar, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jul 2021 06:35 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2021 06:35 PM BdST
Shamim, a resident of Rupganj in Narayanganj, rushed to the Hashem Foods factory and entered the building after hearing that it caught fire, but he could not find his mother Amrita Begum who worked there.
A day later, on Friday, Shamim was waiting at Dhaka Medical College Hospital for some news of the 38-year-old woman as the authorities brought dozens of bodies of the victims, some burnt beyond recognition.
Shamim, about 18 years old, said he was able to go up to the third floor, where his mother worked, but the flames deterred him. Amrita took the job a month ago.
“I was calling my mother from outside the factory first,” said Shamim, who gave a single name. “I cried and shouted.”
The factory of Hashem Foods Ltd, a unit of Sajeeb Group, produced Shezan Juice, beverage and food at the six-floor factory.
“The security guard wasn’t letting me go inside. I entered the building and went up to the third floor after an argument, but had to return as the flames grew bigger,” Shamim said.
The fire first erupted on the ground floor and was doused. Later, flames were spotted on the third floor, according to Shamim.
“The security guard on the third floor did not let anyone get down,” he alleged. “My mother would have come out had the guard let them go.”
“I don’t know where my mother is now, or if she is still alive,” Shamim sobbed.
Like Tazreen, witnesses and survivors said, many workers jumped off the Hashem Foods factory building for survival.
DNA TEST
At Dhaka Medical College Hospital, relatives were waiting for news of their loved ones.
One of them, Delwar Hossain, came from Kishoreganj for his mother Mina Akter, 40.
The worker was unaccounted for after the fire erupted on Thursday afternoon. The Fire Service said the top floors were still in flames on Friday afternoon.
Some of the missing were teenagers as young as 14 years old.
Three bodies were found on Thursday and 49 others were brought to the hospital’s morgue on Friday, said Mozammel Haque, a Fire Service official.
Moudut Halder, chief of Shahbagh Police Station, said the district police will file inquest reports before post-mortem examinations.
“Many bodies are not recognisable. We will ask Dhaka Medical College Hospital for DNA tests to identify them,” said Shah Nusrat Jahan, the executive officer of Rupganj Upazila.
- Narayanganj fire: death toll rises to 40
- Narayanganj factory fire flares again, workers missing
- Warnings as irregularities hit Ashrayan housing
- 2 die in N’ganj factory fire
- Rich nations must help climate vulnerable countries: Hasina
- Man flees after hospitalising dying wife
- IGP: stay at home
- Record 11,651 virus cases in a day
- Bangladesh logs 212 COVID deaths, a daily record, as caseload tops 1 million
- Hashem Foods factory lacked fire safety system: official
- Between locked stairway and leaping flames, Bangladesh workers perish in a burning factory
- Death toll in Hashem Foods factory fire rise to 40
- Narayanganj food factory fire flares again; workers missing
- PMO sounds tough after construction scandal rocks homes Hasina gifted to the poor
Most Read
- Death toll in Hashem Foods factory fire tops 50
- Man flees after hospitalising wife dying from COVID in Bangladesh
- Families in shock as workers are trapped in burning factory of Hashem Foods
- Bangladesh logs record 11,651 virus cases in a day, another 199 die
- Stay at home for two weeks in virus lockdown to live for 50 more years: IGP
- How does the Delta variant dodge the immune system? Scientists find clues
- Three workers die in Narayanganj factory fire
- Pfizer to ask FDA to authorise booster dose of COVID vaccine as Delta variant spreads
- COVID-19's Lambda variant: worth watching, but no cause for alarm
- Hashem Foods factory lacked fire safety system: official