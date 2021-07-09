Hashem Foods factory lacked fire safety system: official
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jul 2021 04:53 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2021 04:53 PM BdST
The factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Narayanganj's Rupganj, the site of a devastating blaze which has claimed over 50 lives, lacked an adequate fire safety system, the Fire Service has said.
The building did not have any fire extinguisher or an emergency exit route, according to officials.
Lt Col Zillur Rahman, the Fire Service's director of operations, said the building, spanning approximately 35,000 square feet, only had two exit staircases.
However, a building of this size needed to have at least four to five staircases, according to him.
The factory of Hashem Foods Ltd, a unit of Sajeeb Group, contained a variety of papers, plastics and chemicals. But firefighters could not find any fire extinguishing equipment inside.
To make matters worse, the landing of one of the stairways had been engulfed by the fire, leaving many workers stranded inside the burning building.
Rescuers retrieved 49 charred bodies from the debris of the burning factory on Friday, bringing the death toll to 52.
The factory caught fire at 5:30 pm on Thursday. As of 3 pm Friday, firefighters were still struggling to tame the flames.
- Narayanganj fire: death toll rises to 40
- Narayanganj factory fire flares again, workers missing
- Warnings as irregularities hit Ashrayan housing
- 2 die in N’ganj factory fire
- Rich nations must help climate vulnerable countries: Hasina
- Man flees after hospitalising dying wife
- IGP: stay at home
- Record 11,651 virus cases in a day
- Death toll in Hashem Foods factory fire rise to 40
- Narayanganj food factory fire flares again; workers missing
- PMO sounds tough after construction scandal rocks homes Hasina gifted to the poor
- Two workers die in Narayanganj factory fire
- Rich nations must help climate vulnerable countries by closing financial gaps: Hasina
- Man flees after hospitalising wife dying from COVID in Bangladesh
Most Read
- Bangladesh logs record 11,651 virus cases in a day, another 199 die
- Death toll in Hashem Foods factory fire tops 50
- Man flees after hospitalising wife dying from COVID in Bangladesh
- Families in shock as workers are trapped in burning factory of Hashem Foods
- Stay at home for two weeks in virus lockdown to live for 50 more years: IGP
- How does the Delta variant dodge the immune system? Scientists find clues
- Three workers die in Narayanganj factory fire
- COVID-19's Lambda variant: worth watching, but no cause for alarm
- Pfizer to ask FDA to authorise booster dose of COVID vaccine as Delta variant spreads
- Badhon cries tears of joy as ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ gets standing ovation at Cannes