Edible oil, a Nocilla ingredient, kept Hashem Foods factory burning for hours, firefighters believe
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jul 2021 07:39 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2021 08:45 PM BdST
Edible oil used as raw material to make a chocolate and hazelnut spread fuelled the fire at Hashem Foods Ltd factory that kept burning for around 24 hours, believe firefighters.
At least 25 bodies out of the 53 dead were found at a corner on the third floor of the six-storey building in Narayanganj’s Rupganj, the crews said.
The spread, Nocilla, was produced on that floor and its ingredients included some edible oil, said Assistant Director Monir Hossain and Inspector Fakhar Uddin of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.
The factory used pipelines to supply the oil to parts of the floor. Many firefighters slipped as the oil came out of the burst pipes.
“That edible oil kept the fire raging for so long. There were also a huge amount of plastics and paper cartons,” said Monir.
Hashem Foods, a Sajeeb Group spin-off, used the factory to produce Shezan Juice, Nocilla, beverage and other food items, such as vermicelli, Chanachur and biscuit.
The top floors were still burning on Friday afternoon after the fire erupted on Thursday afternoon.
Moumita, a teenaged worker of the factory who gave a single name, said the fourth and fifth floors were used to fry Chanachur and vermicelli.
Huge amount of oil was used for the frying that kept the floors always hot.
Fire Service Inspector Fakhar Uddin said unrecognisable bodies were lying along with the burnt materials.
“We struggled to get inside the floor due to the heat and smoke from the oil.”
Firefighters said they also saw sticky substances in the factory.
- ‘Edible oil kept’ Hashem Foods factory burning
- Factory fire: many missing workers are underaged
- Record 212 new virus deaths as cases top 1m
- No fire safety system at Hashem Foods factory
- Workers were locked in as flames spread: official
- Narayanganj fire: death toll rises to 40
- Narayanganj factory fire flares again, workers missing
- Warnings as irregularities hit Ashrayan housing
- Bangladesh logs 212 COVID deaths, a daily record, as caseload tops 1 million
- Hashem Foods factory lacked fire safety system: official
- Between locked stairway and leaping flames, Bangladesh workers perish in a burning factory
- Death toll in Hashem Foods factory fire rise to 40
- Narayanganj food factory fire flares again; workers missing
- PMO sounds tough after construction scandal rocks homes Hasina gifted to the poor
Most Read
- Death toll in Hashem Foods factory fire tops 50
- Bangladesh logs 212 COVID deaths, a daily record, as caseload tops 1 million
- Families in shock as workers are trapped in burning factory of Hashem Foods
- Hashem Foods factory lacked fire safety system: official
- Man flees after hospitalising wife dying from COVID in Bangladesh
- How does the Delta variant dodge the immune system? Scientists find clues
- Three workers die in Narayanganj factory fire
- Bangladesh logs record 11,651 virus cases in a day, another 199 die
- Stay at home for two weeks in virus lockdown to live for 50 more years: IGP
- Pfizer to ask FDA to authorise booster dose of COVID vaccine as Delta variant spreads