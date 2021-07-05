HC asks lawyer to prod Hasina for approval of BUET-innovated cheap ventilator

Supreme Court lawyer Aneek R Haque brought the issue to the attention of Justice M Enayetur Rahim on Monday, saying the Directorate General of Drug Administration or DGDA was refusing to authorise the ventilator because it was not made in a factory.

“The prime minister appreciates innovation. Please write to her principal secretary to draw her attention. Also inform the health secretary, director general of Directorate General of Health Services, and the attorney general,” the judge said.

Aneek said he did not consult BUET before talking to the court. “Isn’t it surprising (that the DGDA denied the ventilator approval) when plenty of reports say COVID patients are dying due to a lack of oxygen?”

The C-PAP ventilator, named Oxyjet, was developed by Meemnur Rashid, Kawsar Ahmed, Farhan Muhib, Kayser Ahmed and Saidur Rahman at the BUET’s biomedical engineering department under the supervision of Assistant Professor Taufiq Hasan.

The government’s ICT Division, Ankur International Foundation and Manush Manusher Jonyo Foundation had funded the research.

The easily movable and low-cost ventilator Oxyjet can be used as an alternative to high flow nasal cannula to supply oxygen from cylinders or tanks without power.

Bangladesh Medical Research Council has given its developers the go-ahead to hold late stage clinical trials after phase one and two trials. The phase three trial is ongoing at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.