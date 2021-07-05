HC asks lawyer to prod Hasina for approval of BUET-innovated cheap ventilator
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2021 08:28 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2021 08:28 PM BdST
The High Court has told a lawyer to prod Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the approval of a cheap ventilator innovated by the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET to help hospitals tackle a surge in COVID-19 patients.
Supreme Court lawyer Aneek R Haque brought the issue to the attention of Justice M Enayetur Rahim on Monday, saying the Directorate General of Drug Administration or DGDA was refusing to authorise the ventilator because it was not made in a factory.
“The prime minister appreciates innovation. Please write to her principal secretary to draw her attention. Also inform the health secretary, director general of Directorate General of Health Services, and the attorney general,” the judge said.
Aneek said he did not consult BUET before talking to the court. “Isn’t it surprising (that the DGDA denied the ventilator approval) when plenty of reports say COVID patients are dying due to a lack of oxygen?”
The C-PAP ventilator, named Oxyjet, was developed by Meemnur Rashid, Kawsar Ahmed, Farhan Muhib, Kayser Ahmed and Saidur Rahman at the BUET’s biomedical engineering department under the supervision of Assistant Professor Taufiq Hasan.
The government’s ICT Division, Ankur International Foundation and Manush Manusher Jonyo Foundation had funded the research.
The easily movable and low-cost ventilator Oxyjet can be used as an alternative to high flow nasal cannula to supply oxygen from cylinders or tanks without power.
Bangladesh Medical Research Council has given its developers the go-ahead to hold late stage clinical trials after phase one and two trials. The phase three trial is ongoing at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
- More traffic on 5th day of lockdown
- Globe Biotech workers ‘assaulted’ while catching monkeys to trial vaccine
- Panel wants lockdown extended
- Low-income people leaving Dhaka at night in lockdown
- Arrested in lockdown, they cannot pay fines
- Floods feared as rain intensifies
- Mango goes to India as gift
- Khulna logs record 46 COVID deaths in a day
- Bangladesh’s rural areas account for half of COVID patients as delta variant spreads
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by a week to Jul 14
- Dhaka streets see more traffic as lockdown enters fifth day
- Globe Biotech workers allege assault while catching monkeys to trial COVID vaccine
- Expert panel advises extension of Bangladesh lockdown as COVID situation worsens
- Low-income people leaving Dhaka in the dark of the night amid virus lockdown
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by a week to Jul 14
- DNCC launches digital market for Eid cattle, brisk business expected
- Bangladesh Army gets Saiful Alam as quartermaster general; Tabrej Shams is new chief of DGFI
- Low-income people leaving Dhaka in the dark of the night amid virus lockdown
- Expert panel advises extension of Bangladesh lockdown as COVID situation worsens
- Bangladesh sets grim records: 9,964 virus cases and 164 deaths in a day
- Dhaka streets see more traffic as lockdown enters fifth day
- Arrested for going out in lockdown, some are too poor to pay fines
- Fruitful! Bangladesh gifts a truckload of mango to India
- Bangladesh logs record 153 COVID deaths in a day, 8,661 new cases