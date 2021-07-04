Bangladesh Army gets Saiful Alam as quartermaster general; Tabrej Shams is new chief of DGFI
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jul 2021 04:30 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2021 06:15 PM BdST
Major General Md Saiful Alam, the chief of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence, has been appointed as the quartermaster general (QMG) of Bangladesh Army, while Major General Ahmed Tabrej Shams Chowdhury takes over DGFI as its new head.
Alam has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general with the new assignment, according to an official circular issued on Sunday. He was assigned to DGFI as its director general in February 2020.
Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, who was appointed the chief of the Bangladesh Army in June, was the previous QMG. Alam will now take up the post he left vacant. Alam was commissioned to the army as a cadet of the 14th Long Course. He then served as the GOC of the Barishal Sheikh Hasina cantonment and the area commander of Barishal.
After that, he served as the commander of the 11th Infantry Division of the Bogura Cantonment prior to his assignment with the DGFI. He has won the ‘Sword of Honour’ and the ‘Academic Gold Medal’.
Major General Ahmed Tabrej Shams Chowdhury, the GOC of the 10th Infantry Division and area commander in Cox's Bazar, has been assigned to DGFI as its director general, according to the circular.
