Thousands crowd Shimulia ferry port after lockdown notice
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jun 2021 12:44 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2021 12:45 PM BdST
Thousands of people have gathered at Munshiganj’s Shimulia ferry port after the announcement of a lockdown in Dhaka and its surrounding districts.
Fifteen of the 16 ferries on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route started operating on Sunday morning due to the growing rush of travellers to southern Bangladesh, said BIWTC Shimulia Port Manager Mohammad Faisal.
Alongside the freight trucks and emergency service vehicles, passengers crowded the ferries in violation of health protocols to try and cross the Padma River.
Many travellers chose to travel to the port on foot.
The crowds on the Dhaka-Mawa Highway are larger than those in the past two days, he said.
Police say they are on the alert and taking strict measures to enforce the lockdown.
