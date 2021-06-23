Police to quiz Nasir, Omi for five days over Pori Moni charges
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jun 2021 09:29 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jun 2021 09:29 PM BdST
The police will quiz businessmen Nasir Uddin Mahmood and Tuhin Siddique Omi for five days in a case on charges of attempted rape and murder of actress Pori Moni.
After grilling them in their custody for seven days in another case over possession of illicit drugs, the police produced them in court on Wednesday and sought 10 more days in the case filed by the actress.
“I’m 65 years old and I’ve heart problems. Please pass orders to question me at the jail gates, but not in remand. I’ll die if I’m remanded again,” he pleaded with Senior Judicial Magistrate Rajib Hasan.
The judge then ordered the police to carry out the quizzing carefully by following all the rules and High Court directives.
