Police to quiz Nasir, Omi for five days over Pori Moni charges

After grilling them in their custody for seven days in another case over possession of illicit drugs, the police produced them in court on Wednesday and sought 10 more days in the case filed by the actress.

“The incident completely false,” Nasir said as he defended himself in court. He allegedly tried to rape and kill Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club in Birulia on Jun 8 after Omi had taken her there.

“I’m 65 years old and I’ve heart problems. Please pass orders to question me at the jail gates, but not in remand. I’ll die if I’m remanded again,” he pleaded with Senior Judicial Magistrate Rajib Hasan.

The judge then ordered the police to carry out the quizzing carefully by following all the rules and High Court directives.