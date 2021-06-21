UP election: Man shot dead in clashes between candidates in Bhola
Bhola Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jun 2021 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jun 2021 01:33 PM BdST
A man has been shot dead during clashes between supporters of two candidates vying for Hazariganj Union Parishad seats in Bhola’s Charfesson Upazila.
The man has been identified as 25-year-old Monir, son of local resident Bashir Ullah. Two others were injured in the violence that occurred around 11 am near the Char Fakira Primary School in Ward-5.
The clash broke out between supporters of Ward-5 member candidates Yasin and Yunus Sikdar. Locals say the two sides came to blows over attempts to gain influence over the polling centre area.
Monir was shot during the clash and taken to the Charfesson Upazila Health Complex, where he later died.
His death was confirmed by Dr Shovon Bashak, a health official at the complex.
Police fired two 12 rounds of bullets to break up the clash between the candidates’ supporters, said Bhola Superintendent of Police Md Kaiser.
But no one was killed in the police fire, he said.
