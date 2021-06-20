Five holidaymakers die in Narsingdi road crash
Narsingdi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jun 2021 11:43 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jun 2021 11:43 AM BdST
Five people have been killed and another nine injured after a microbus of vacationers returning from Sylhet to Ashulia collided with a truck in Narsingdi’s Sadar Upazila.
The incident occurred on the Panchdona-Ghorashal-Tongi regional road at Narsingdi’s Sakura Intersection around 12:30 am on Sunday, said Narsingdi Additional Superintendent of Police Enamul Haque.
The victims were members of an extended family and hailed from the Jirab area of Dhaka’s Ashulia.
The dead have been identified as Ruby Akter, 33, her daughter Raima Khan, 5, her nephew Sadek Khan, 8, Mukti Akter, 30, and Rokeya Begum, 52.
According to Abdur Rashid, 14 members of the family hired the microbus for a trip to Sylhet from Ashulia.
They visited the Shahjalal and Shah Paran shrines before going to Jaflong. They were headed back to Sylhet when the accident occurred.
Their microbus got into a head-on collision with a speeding truck when it reached Narsingdi’s Sakura Intersection, he said. The microbus then veered off the road.
Fire service workers and locals recovered two bodies from the scene. Two others died after they were taken to hospital.
The injured were first taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital. Four of them were later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
A local resident, Nannu Miah, said he heard a horrendous sound and turned to see the microbus crushed after the collision with the truck.
“Four people were sent to Dhaka in critical condition,” said a doctor at Narsingdi Sadar Hospital. “All of them had injuries on their head.”
The Panchdona-Ghorashal-Tongi road was closed to traffic for some time due to debris from the accident, but police have since moved it.
Law enforcers have seized the truck involved in the accident.
- Taw Haa Adnan stayed in Gaibandha for 8 days
- Floating hotels devastated by COVID
- UN’s Myanmar resolution ‘disappoints’ Bangladesh
- 67 new virus deaths, most in over 6 weeks
- Three of a family found dead in Dhaka
- Police constable dies in Dhaka road accident
- Gang was trying to set up meth lab in Uttara: RAB
- Omi charged with human trafficking
- Woman, domestic help die in suspected Sylhet murder-suicide
- Preacher Abu Taw Haa Adnan stayed at Gaibandha home for eight days: police
- Pandemic devastates Buriganga's floating hotels, a haven for people with limited means
- Bangladesh ‘deeply disappointed’ as UN resolution on Myanmar shuns Rohingya
- Bangladesh's COVID toll rises by 67, Khulna tops daily death count
- Couple, daughter found dead in Dhaka
Most Read
- ‘Hurry up or else’: Police say woman called 999 after killing 3 of her family
- Bangladesh's COVID toll rises by 67, Khulna tops daily death count
- 2 children out walking get caught between a gunman and his target
- 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh dies aged 91, Indian PM Modi leads tributes
- Time to focus on ‘Bangladesh Model’, writes Radwan Mujib
- Bangladesh ‘deeply disappointed’ as UN resolution on Myanmar shuns Rohingya
- Bangladesh resumes vaccine drive with Sinopharm doses
- Pandemic devastates Buriganga's floating hotels, a haven for people with limited means
- Drug gang was trying to set up meth lab in Dhaka’s Uttara, RAB says
- Accused in Pori Moni attempted rape-murder case, Omi faces human trafficking charges