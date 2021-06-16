Police arrest four with ties to Dutch-Bangla Bank ATM fraud
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2021 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2021 04:13 PM BdST
Police have arrested four people, including a woman, for embezzling nearly Tk 25.7 million by altering “electronic journals” on the Dutch-Bangla Bank ATM network.
The detainees arrested in Dhaka and Narayanganj on Tuesday are Saima Akhtar, Al-Amin Babu, Mehedi Hassan, Muhammad Mamun and Asaduzzaman Asad. Police seized four mobile phones from the detainees during the arrest.
Mir Mohammad Shaharuzzaman Rony, now a fugitive from justice, was the lynchpin of the financial crime. He was employed to the bank as a senior officer in Dhaka, Hafiz Akhter, additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said on Wednesday.
Rony’s plan stole nearly Tk 25.7 million through 1,363 transactions, the police official said. Rony fled abroad, he said, adding that efforts were underway to find and arrest him.
A case under the Digital Security Act has been filed with Motijheel Police over the incident.
