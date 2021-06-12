Bangladeshi returnee from Syria was involved with terrorism in Indonesia: police
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2021 09:11 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2021 09:11 PM BdST
The police have arrested a Bangladeshi returnee from Syria who is believed to be an IT expert working for the banned terror outfit Ansar Al-Islam.
Shakhawat Ali Lalu, 40, was detained in Chattogram’s Khulshi on Friday, three months after he returned from Indonesia, where he was involved with Jihadist activities as well, the police’s Counterterrorism Unit said on Saturday.
Shakhawat travelled to Syria via Turkey in 2017. After training and fighting there, he carried out acts of terrorism in Indonesia.
After passing SSC exams in 1997, Shakhawat got his higher secondary certificate from Pandit Nehru Pre-university College in India’s Bengaluru.
He travelled to the UK in 2007 after completing computer courses at institutions in Bangladesh.
The man was radicalised by his relatives Arif and Mamun, identified with single names, after returning home from the UK in 2011.
He joined Ansar Al-Islam in 2012 and worked for recruitment and publicity, said Rasib Khan, a sub-inspector at the police’s Counterterrorism Unit.
Officials at the unit also said Shakhawat had met sacked army officer Syed Ziaul Haque, a fugitive Ansar Al-Islam leader.
According to Khan, Shakhawat was trained on heavy weaponry from an organisation called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and took part in the conflict in Idlib.
The suspect then returned to Turkey after 10 failed attempts. He moved to Indonesia in 2019 and took his family there.
The police seized a mobile phone, a tablet PC, a notebook, Jihadi documents and a passport from him.
