Rajshahi hospital reports 15 new coronavirus deaths in a day

The dead were mostly patients from Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and Natore, who breathed their last in the 24 hours to 6 am Friday.

Among them, seven were diagnosed with COVID-19, while the rest had died before their tests could be completed, said Dr Saiful Ferdous, deputy director of RMCH.

As many as 108 people have died from the disease during treatment in the hospital so far in June. The test results of 63 of them came back positive. The others had displayed symptoms consistent with the disease.

Of the 43 patients admitted to the RMCH's coronavirus unit in the last 24 hours, 22 hailed from Rajshahi, 11 from Chapainawabganj and seven from Naogaon. The others came from Natore, Pabna and Meherpur. Another 25 patients were discharged from the hospital in the same period.

As of 6 am Thursday, the corona ward, which has a capacity of 271 beds was caring for 297 patients, with 18 more receiving treatment in the intensive care unit. These patients came from Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon, Pabne and Kushtia, the authorities said.

POSITIVITY RATE DROPS

Rajshahi has emerged as a new hotspot for the coronavirus but the district has seen a slight drop in the positivity rate of coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours. Of the 526 tests conducted at two labs in Rajshahi, 237 returned positive results, said Dr Saiful. Among them, 143 of 373 people from Rajshahi were tested positive.

The positivity rate of 38.34 percent was 3.5 percentage points lower than in the previous 24-hour period.

WEEKLONG LOCKDOWN

To battle the surge in COVID-19 cases, the government has imposed a weeklong total lockdown in Rajshahi city from Jun 11 to Jun 17.

Divisional Commissioner Humayun Kabir announced the lockdown on Thursday, 10 days after a committee of experts at the Directorate General of Health Services recommended locking down seven districts, including Rajshahi.