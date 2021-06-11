Bangladesh fully locks Rajshahi city down to battle COVID surge

After Divisional Commissioner Humayun Kabir announced the lockdown on Thursday, the railways ministry suspended train services from Rajshahi to the rest of the country.

Kabir said they took the decision after analysing data of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Rajshahi district

He said no vehicle will be allowed into Rajshahi from Chanpainawabganj, Natore and Naogaon districts and transports cannot leave the districts. But emergency vehicles are exempt from the lockdown.

The government enforced a nationwide lockdown on Apr 5 to deal with a second wave of infection.

Some restrictions have been gradually lifted as the situation slightly improved.

The outbreaks in the rural border districts, however, have worsened after the detection of the highly infectious Delta variant, which has caused widespread loss of life in India.

As many as 12 patients died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital’s COVID-19 unit in the 24 hours to 6pm on Thursday, taking the death toll there to 92 in 10 days.

The positivity rate of coronavirus tests has continued to rise at the new disease hotspot in Rajshahi. Of the 404 tests conducted at two labs in Rajshahi, 169, or 41.85 percent, came back positive on Wednesday.