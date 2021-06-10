Rajshahi hospital reports 12 new COVID deaths in a day

Nine of the dead hailed from Rajshahi, while the other three were from Chapainawabganj.

Seven of the dead had tested positive for COVID, according to RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous. The rest died before their tests were completed. Of the seven who tested positive, five were from Rajshahi and two were from Chapainawabganj.

In the past 10 days (from 6 am on Jun 1 to 6 am on Jun 10), a total of 92 patients have died at the hospital’s coronavirus unit. Fifty-six of them tested positive for COVID, while the rest were displaying symptoms consistent with the disease.

Another 42 patients were admitted to the unit in the past 24 hours, Dr Saiful said. Eighteen of them hail from Rajshahi, 16 from Chapainawabganj, 7 from Naogaon and one from Natore. Twenty-five patients recovered and were sent home in that same period.

As of 6 am on Thursday the corona ward, which has a capacity of 271 beds, was caring for 290 patients. Of them, 142 were from Rajshahi, 111 were from Chapainawabganj, 15 from Naogaon, 15 from Natore, three from Pabna, three from Kushtia and one from Chuadanga. Eighteen people are also admitted to the ICU.

CASES KEEP RISING

The positivity rate of coronavirus tests has continued to rise at the new disease hotspot in Rajshahi. Of the 404 tests conducted at two labs in Rajshahi, 169 came back positive.

The positivity rate of 41.84 percent was 1.22 percentage points higher than in the previous 24-hour period. On Tuesday the rate was 40.62 percent.

The two labs at RMCH conducted 655 coronavirus tests on Wednesday, 232 of which came back as positive, according to Dr Saiful.

Of the 251 tests administered to Chapainawabganj residents, 63 came back positive, with a positivity rate of 25.10 percent.