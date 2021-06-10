Rajshahi hospital reports 12 new COVID deaths in a day
Rajshahi Office, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jun 2021 11:51 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2021 11:51 AM BdST
Twelve more people have died at the coronavirus unit at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in the 24-hour period from 6 am on Wednesday to 6 pm on Thursday.
Nine of the dead hailed from Rajshahi, while the other three were from Chapainawabganj.
Seven of the dead had tested positive for COVID, according to RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous. The rest died before their tests were completed. Of the seven who tested positive, five were from Rajshahi and two were from Chapainawabganj.
In the past 10 days (from 6 am on Jun 1 to 6 am on Jun 10), a total of 92 patients have died at the hospital’s coronavirus unit. Fifty-six of them tested positive for COVID, while the rest were displaying symptoms consistent with the disease.
Another 42 patients were admitted to the unit in the past 24 hours, Dr Saiful said. Eighteen of them hail from Rajshahi, 16 from Chapainawabganj, 7 from Naogaon and one from Natore. Twenty-five patients recovered and were sent home in that same period.
As of 6 am on Thursday the corona ward, which has a capacity of 271 beds, was caring for 290 patients. Of them, 142 were from Rajshahi, 111 were from Chapainawabganj, 15 from Naogaon, 15 from Natore, three from Pabna, three from Kushtia and one from Chuadanga. Eighteen people are also admitted to the ICU.
CASES KEEP RISING
The positivity rate of coronavirus tests has continued to rise at the new disease hotspot in Rajshahi. Of the 404 tests conducted at two labs in Rajshahi, 169 came back positive.
The positivity rate of 41.84 percent was 1.22 percentage points higher than in the previous 24-hour period. On Tuesday the rate was 40.62 percent.
The two labs at RMCH conducted 655 coronavirus tests on Wednesday, 232 of which came back as positive, according to Dr Saiful.
Of the 251 tests administered to Chapainawabganj residents, 63 came back positive, with a positivity rate of 25.10 percent.
- Ctg road closed for landslide risk
- No end to Dhaka waterlogging in sight
- US advises against travel to Bangladesh
- Dhaka 4th worst city to live in: EIU
- RMCH overwhelmed with COVID patients
- SC acquits 16 in murder case that goes 27 years back
- Mongla sees higher risk of COVID infections
- Naogaon study reveals worrying COVID picture
- Chattogram closes road for landslide risk posed by dangerously cut hills
- As monsoon nears, no end to Dhaka waterlogging in sight
- CDC advises Americans against travelling to Bangladesh, India for high COVID risks
- Dhaka climbs up one notch to become 4th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- Rajshahi hospital overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 patients
- Bangladesh acquits 18 in murder case that goes 27 years back
Most Read
- CDC advises Americans against travelling to Bangladesh, India for high COVID risks
- Dhaka climbs up one notch to become 4th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- Bangladesh logs 2,537 new COVID cases, highest daily count in six weeks
- Rajshahi hospital overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 patients
- Sunken ship in Sri Lanka had goods 'worth Tk 35m' for Bangladeshi companies
- Man held over Macron slapping was medieval martial arts enthusiast
- As monsoon nears, no end to Dhaka waterlogging in sight
- As a family is mourned, Canada grapples with anti-Muslim bias
- Bangladesh court acquits 16 in murder case that goes 27 years back
- 'She screams when someone comes near': Gaza children in trauma